World News
December 5, 2018 / 3:06 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Video shows migrant kids dropped over Arizona border fence

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A video showing young children being dropped by a suspected smuggler from an 18-foot (5.5-meter) border fence in Arizona into the arms of their family was released by U.S. Border Patrol on Monday.

The Yuma, Arizona sector of the U.S.-Mexico border has seen a sharp rise in illegal entries by migrant families as authorities tighten controls at Tijuana and Mexicali border crossings to the west with the arrival of a Central American immigrant caravan.

The video showed the suspected smuggler helping adults from a Guatemalan family climb the fence then dropping their 2-year-old and 7-year-old children from the top of the wall. (Video: bit.ly/2SrAALe)

The six family members all surrendered to U.S. Border Patrol agents who arrived on scene, the agency said in a statement.

One child suffered a bloody nose and was treated by agents. The suspected smuggler went back into Mexico and was not apprehended, the Border Patrol said.

Reporting by Andrew Hay in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.