Republican U.S. Senator Cotton praises Trump immigration plan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton, a leading conservative voice on immigration policy, praised President Donald Trump’s immigration plan on Thursday and said he looks forward to working in Congress to turn it into legislation.

“The president’s framework is generous and humane, while also being responsible,” Cotton said in a statement after the White House released a plan that includes a pathway to citizenship for up to 1.8 million immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.