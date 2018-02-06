FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Market Jockey
Budget 2018
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
February 6, 2018 / 7:58 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump cites lax border security for MS-13 gang violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump linked tighter border controls to stemming gang violence on Tuesday during a White House meeting with law enforcement officials on the MS-13 criminal gang.

Trump told the gathering that immigration laws need to be changed to respond to gang violence and that loopholes in the law allowed MS-13 to break into the country.

“We need much better border mechanisms and much better border security. We need the wall. We’re going to get the wall,” Trump said. “If we don’t have the wall, we’re never going to solve this problem.”

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.