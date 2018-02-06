Trump cites lax border security for MS-13 gang violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump linked tighter border controls to stemming gang violence on Tuesday during a White House meeting with law enforcement officials on the MS-13 criminal gang.

Trump told the gathering that immigration laws need to be changed to respond to gang violence and that loopholes in the law allowed MS-13 to break into the country.

“We need much better border mechanisms and much better border security. We need the wall. We’re going to get the wall,” Trump said. “If we don’t have the wall, we’re never going to solve this problem.”