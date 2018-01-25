FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#World News
January 25, 2018 / 10:44 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Trump will support citizenship path for 1.8 mln 'Dreamer' immigrants - NBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump will support a path to citizenship for young immigrants who qualify for a program that protects them from deportation, whether they applied for it or not, NBC reported on Thursday.

That path could apply to about 1.8 million so-called Dreamers, or immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children, according to a conference call between White House adviser Stephen Miller and Republican congressional staff, NBC said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.