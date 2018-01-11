Bipartisan U.S. Senate immigration plan draws quick opposition

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Legislation to protect young “Dreamer” immigrants from deportation that has been crafted by a bipartisan group of U.S. senators was quickly dismissed on Thursday by a senior Republican congressional aide.

The aide, who asked not to be identified, noted that the White House was briefed on the plan drafted by a six-member informal group led by Democratic Senator Dick Durbin and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. The aide said “it’s clear it’s a non-starter.”