Factbox: Trump's immigration enforcement lags behind Obama's first term in office

(Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that U.S. authorities next week would begin removing “millions” of immigrants living illegally in the United States, without giving more details.

A message and the colors of the U.S. flag are seen on the U.S. and Mexico border fence at Friendship Park in Tijuana, Mexico, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

However, while cracking down on illegal immigration has been a signature issue for the Republican president, arrests and deportations under his administration have so far fallen behind Democratic former President Barack Obama’s first term in office, from 2009-2013.

The following is a breakdown of non-criminal and criminal arrests and non-criminal removals for Obama's first and second terms and the first two years of Trump's four-year term, broken down by the Oct. 1-Sept. 30 fiscal year. (For a graphic, please see tmsnrt.rs/2ZsSNvB)

2009

Non-criminal arrests: 182,031

Criminal arrests: 115,867

Non-criminal removals: 136,343

Criminal removals: 253,491

2010

Non-criminal arrests: 129,302

Criminal arrests: 143,082

Non-criminal removals: 195,772

Criminal removals: 197,090

2011

Non-criminal arrests: 121,197

Criminal arrests: 167,195

Non-criminal removals: 216,698

Criminal removals: 180,208

2012

Non-criminal arrests: 93,648

Criminal arrests: 171,925

Non-criminal removals: 192,412

Criminal removals: 174,880

2013

Non-criminal arrests: 63,843

Criminal arrests: 168,444

Non-criminal removals: 151,834

Criminal removals: 216,810

2014

Non-criminal arrests: 48,969

Criminal arrests: 134,734

Non-criminal removals: 137,983

Criminal removals: 177,960

2015

Non-criminal arrests: 17,892

Criminal arrests: 101,880

Non-criminal removals: 96,045

Criminal removals: 139,368

2016

Non-criminal arrests: 15,353

Criminal arrests: 94,751

Non-criminal removals: 101,586

Criminal removals: 138,669

2017

Non-criminal arrests: 37,734

Criminal arrests: 105,736

Non-criminal removals: 98,420

Criminal removals: 127,699

2018

Non-criminal arrests: 53,441

Criminal arrests: 105,140

Non-criminal removals: 110,823

Criminal removals: 145,262

Notes: Figures are year-end, but presidential terms begin on Jan. 20 of the first year of their term and end on Jan. 20 of the last year of their term. Fiscal year 2018 non-criminal figures include those with pending criminal charges and immigration violations. Fiscal year removals data was updated through Aug. 25, 2012.

Source: U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement