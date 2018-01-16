U.S. Hispanic Caucus head rejects Senate 'Dreamer' immigration deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Democratic Representative Michelle Lujan Grisham, head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, expressed opposition on Tuesday to a bipartisan Senate immigration deal set to be unveiled on Wednesday.

Lujan Grisham said in a hallway interview that the Senate measure would make parents of “Dreamers” - people brought illegally to the country as children - “second-class citizens” and had other problems “that would give me both as a member (of Congress) and as the chairwoman of the caucus heartburn.”

Lujan Grisham has thrown her weight behind a bipartisan bill being introduced in the House of Representatives that is narrower than the Senate bill and would not address all the immigration issues being sought by the White House.