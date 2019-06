U.S. President Donald Trump points tothe crowd as he speaks at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference in Washington, U.S. June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States and Guatemala are close to reaching a safe third country agreement as part of an effort to curb U.S-bound migrants, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday, offering no details about when such a deal might be finalized.

Trump had earlier this month said a pact was close, but Guatemala’s interior minister said the Central American nation had made no commitment yet.