Trump should apologize for any vulgar language, says Haiti's ambassador to U.S

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Haiti’s ambassador to Washington on Friday called on U.S. President Donald Trump to apologize if he used vulgar language to describe Haitians and other immigrants in a White House meeting with U.S. lawmakers over an immigration overhaul plan.

“We hope he didn’t say those things. If he did, we just hope he apologies, not just to the Haitian community but to the American people,” Ambassador Paul Altidor said in an interview on MSNBC, adding that Trump’s reported comments at Thursday’s meeting were “regrettable” and “counterproductive” to U.S.-Haiti relations.