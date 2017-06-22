U.S. judge in Michigan blocks deportation of more than 100 Iraqis

June 22 (Reuters) - A U.S. district court judge in Michigan has temporarily blocked the deportations of more than 100 Iraqi nationals until a decision is reached over who has jurisdiction over the matter, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

Judge Mark Goldsmith issued an order staying the removal of the Iraqis convicted of various crimes after they argued they could face persecution or torture in Iraq because of their status as religious minorities, the documents say.

The U.S. government has argued that under U.S. law, the district court does not have jurisdiction over the case, which can only be reviewed by an appeals court.