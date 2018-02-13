U.S. Senate leader McConnell - There should be immigration solution this week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate should be able to come together on a solution over immigration policy by the end of the week, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters on Tuesday.

There is “no reason, no reason, not to come together and get a solution this week,” McConnell, a Republican, told reporters. He said Democrats, who had been urging a floor debate on the subject, should bring forward a specific proposal for a Senate vote. “Where’s the plan?”