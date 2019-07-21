World News
July 21, 2019 / 6:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico says Pompeo recognizes its progress in stemming migration

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a ceremony in memory of the victims of the 1994 bombing attack of the Argentine Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) community centre, in Buenos Aires, Argentina July 19, 2019. Natacha Pisarenko/Pool via REUTERS/Files

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recognized the “significant advances of Mexican operations” in reducing migrant flows to the United States, part of a June 7 agreement between the nations, Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Pompeo met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Sunday in Mexico City to discuss migration and trade, amid heightened bilateral tension ahead of a deadline on the deal that removed tariff threats on Mexican exports.

Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

