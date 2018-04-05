Mexican president slams Trump over border plan

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday delivered a sharp rebuke to Donald Trump over the U.S. leader’s plan to send National Guard troops to the border, urging him not to thrust Mexico into U.S. domestic politics.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto delivers a message on the decision of U.S. President Donald Trump to send National Guard troops to the border, at Los Pinos presidential residence in Mexico City, in this handout photograph released to Reuters by the Mexico Presidency on April 5, 2018. Mexico Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

“If your recent declarations are due to frustration over issues to do with internal policy, your laws, or your Congress, direct yourself to them, not to Mexicans,” a stern-looking Pena Nieto said in a pre-recorded address to the nation.

Mexico’s Senate and the country’s leading presidential candidates have all condemned Trump for his border plans in recent days, and Pena Nieto said he agreed with all of them.