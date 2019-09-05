Mexico to give update on U.S.-Mexico migration talks on Friday

A girl holds a placard reading "No to the Shelter" during a protest against the opening of a new shelter for Central American asylum seekers in Mexicali, Mexico September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government will provide details on Friday on talks with the United States over curbing migration, at the end of a 90-day period in which Mexico vowed to take tougher measures.

Mexico agreed to significantly curb U.S.-bound migration under a deal struck in June that averted a threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on all Mexican exports.