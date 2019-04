U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on the "State of the International Financial System" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 9, 2019. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Tuesday that President Donald Trump is not interested in holding an increase of the debt ceiling as “hostage” in exchange for funding of a border wall with Mexico.

Mnuchin was speaking at a U.S. House Committee on Financial Services.