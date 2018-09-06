FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 6, 2018 / 4:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump plan to detain immigrant children indefinitely 'inhumane' - Pelosi

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s plans to withdraw from a court agreement that puts strict limits on the U.S. government’s detention of migrant children and to hold the minors through their immigration proceeding is “inhumane,” said the top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi speaks with reporters during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 21, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files

“This is another inhumane assault on families and children,” said Representative Nancy Pelosi. “It’s a wrong decision that he made...I completely disagree with what the president has done.”

Reporting by Lisa Lambert

