White House says federal judge's DACA ruling 'outrageous'
#World News
January 10, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

White House says federal judge's DACA ruling 'outrageous'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge’s ruling late on Tuesday that barred President Donald Trump from ending a program shielding young people brought to the United States illegally from deportation was “outrageous,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Wednesday.

Demonstrators protest in front of the White House after the Trump administration today scrapped the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), a program that protects from deportation almost 800,000 young men and women who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children, in Washington, U.S., September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

“An issue of this magnitude must go through the normal legislative process,” Sanders said. “President Trump is committed to the rule of law, and will work with members of both parties to reach a permanent solution that corrects the unconstitutional actions taken by the last administration.”

Reporting by Blake Brittain; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
