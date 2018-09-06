U.S. Speaker Ryan, on planned immigration policy, says don't separate families at border

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Paul Ryan on Thursday said he did not know the details of President Donald Trump’s plans to stop following strict limits on detaining migrant children, but said he believes the administration agrees that families should not be separated at the border.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan speaks with reporters following a weekly Republican conference meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 24, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein/Files

“Just heard about it this morning. My position’s been really clear about this: we should not be separating people at the border,” Ryan said a briefing. “I believe that the administration also agrees - from the people I’ve spoken with in the administration - we shouldn’t be separating families at the border.”