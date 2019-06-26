U.S. Senate approves its own version of border aid bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would grant $4.6 billion for border aid in a bid to stem illegal migration across the country’s southern border with Mexico.

The legislation will need to be reconciled with a separate different border aid bill passed by the House of Representatives before it is sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

The White House has said Trump would veto the House version, which includes restrictions on U.S. immigration agencies and which does not include extra funding for the Defense Department and Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees.