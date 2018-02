WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate was set to begin voting at 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) on a series of immigration bills aimed at giving legal protections to young undocumented immigrants.

Only one of the four measures has won the support of the Trump administration and in the run-up to the vote senators were not expressing confidence that any of the “Dreamer” bills would win enough votes to clear procedural hurdles.