a month ago
U.S. sees business as usual at ports of entry when travel ban starts
#Money News
June 29, 2017 / 5:11 PM / a month ago

U.S. sees business as usual at ports of entry when travel ban starts

1 Min Read

A police officer listens during a news conference to address the incoming travel ban to the U.S., at John F. Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, U.S. June 29, 2017.Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expects business as usual at ports of entry when fresh rules on U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on citizens from six Muslim-majority nations goes into effect at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, senior U.S. officials said on Thursday.

"We expect business as usual at the ports of entry starting at 8 pm tonight," one official told reporters on a conference call about implementing a Supreme Court ruling allowing parts of the travel ban to take effect. A second official that a "formal assurance" from a U.S. resettlement agency to a refugee would not in and of itself be enough to exempt a refugee from a 120-day ban on entry also imposed by Trump's travel ban executive order.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed and Yeganeh Torbati, Editing by Franklin Paul

