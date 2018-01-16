FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Market Jockey
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Top News
January 16, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated a day ago

Security official says did not hear Trump say 'shithole' in immigration meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Note language that may offend some readers)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Tuesday that she did not hear President Donald Trump use the word “shithole” during a meeting about immigration last week at the White House.

Nielsen, testifying before the Senate Judiciary committee, said she remembered strong language and profanity being used during the meeting but did not recall how Trump described African countries.

U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who attended the gathering, said last week that Trump used “vile, vulgar” language, including repeatedly using the word “shithole” when speaking about African countries.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.