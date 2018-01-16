FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Security official says did not hear Trump say 'shithole' in immigration meeting
Sections
Featured
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
Graphic
Flows into Asian bonds unlikely to be as buoyant as in 2017
Bangladesh, Myanmar to finish Rohingya return in two years
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Bangladesh, Myanmar to finish Rohingya return in two years
Ngidi bags key Kohli wicket as South Africa close in on win
Cricket
Ngidi bags key Kohli wicket as South Africa close in on win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Top News
January 16, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Security official says did not hear Trump say 'shithole' in immigration meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said on Tuesday that she did not hear President Donald Trump use the word “shithole” during a meeting about immigration last week at the White House.

Nielsen, testifying before the Senate Judiciary committee, said she remembered strong language and profanity being used during the meeting but did not recall how Trump described African countries.

U.S. Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who attended the gathering, said last week that Trump used “vile, vulgar” language, including repeatedly using the word “shithole” when speaking about African countries.

Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.