January 16, 2018 / 10:09 PM / Updated a day ago

Bipartisan immigration plan fell short on border security - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan immigration proposal presented to President Donald Trump last week failed to adequately address his priorities, particularly in its level of funding for border security, the White House said on Tuesday.

“This simply failed to address the things that were laid out,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. “Specifically one of the areas that really, really fell short was the funding for border security. They only put in one-tenth of what the Department of Homeland Security said they needed.”

Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Katanga Johnson; Editing by Tim Ahmann

