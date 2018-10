WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was “bringing out the military” to protect the U.S. border as a caravan of Central American migrants continues through Mexico on their trek to the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump pauses at a campaign rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“I am bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter. It was not immediately clear what new policy he was referring to.