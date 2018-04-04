Trump vows immigration action on Wednesday - tweet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said his administration would “be taking strong action” on immigration on Wednesday, a day after he said he would deploy the U.S. military to protect the southern border with Mexico.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Lithuania's President Dalia Grybauskaite and other Baltic leaders at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump continued his criticism of U.S. border security in a Twitter post, again urging Congress to enact stronger laws.

“Our Border Laws are very weak while those of Mexico & Canada are very strong. Congress must change these Obama era, and other, laws NOW!” he said. “We will be taking strong action today.”

Representatives for the White House did not immediately respond to a question about what action the president planned.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he wanted to deploy U.S. military forces until the border wall he promised is built. The White House later said that strategy included mobilizing the National Guard.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it was looking at ways to support the Department of Homeland Security on border security.

“There are a number of ways the Department of Defense is already supporting the DHS border security mission,” Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White said in a statement. “We are still in consultation with the White House about ways we can expand that support.”

Senior Trump administration officials said DHS was drafting legislation aimed at speeding deportations of some illegal immigrants.

As part of the administration’s effort to move immigration cases quickly, the Justice Department on Friday told federal immigration judges their job performance would be evaluated based on how quickly they close cases.

Judges will be required to complete at least 700 cases a year and have fewer than 15 percent of their decisions appealed and remanded back, according to Dana Marks, spokeswoman for the National Association of Immigration Judges.