FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
May 17, 2018 / 6:07 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

White House defends Trump's use of 'animals' to portray gang members

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday defended President Donald Trump’s description of some illegal immigrants who are members of the MS-13 gang and who commit brutal crimes as “animals.”

U.S. President Donald Trump bids farewell to Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev after their meeting at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Frankly, I think that the term animal doesn’t go far enough,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters a day after Trump drew criticism for his comments during a meeting with law enforcement officials. “I think that the president should continue to use his platform and anything he can do to stop these kinds of horrible, horrible, disgusting people.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Justin Mitchell; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.