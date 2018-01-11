FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
White House says immigration deal has not been reached
Sections
Featured
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
PAKISTAN
Pakistan army chief says nation felt 'betrayed' at U.S. criticism
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
Company Results
Better-than-expected profit for Infosys in third quarter
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
ASIA
New face emerges in Hong Kong democracy movement
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 11, 2018 / 8:11 PM / in a day

White House says immigration deal has not been reached

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that an immigration deal to protect young immigrants from deportation had not been reached, contradicting the office of Republican Senator Jeff Flake, who said earlier on Thursday that an agreement had been secured.

“There has not been a deal reached yet. However, we still think we can get there and we’re very focused on trying to make sure that happens,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.