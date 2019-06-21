U.S. to kick off migrant crackdown on Sunday - Washington Post

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. immigration authorities plan to launch on Sunday a sweeping effort to deport recently arrived families who are in the United States illegally, the Washington Post reported on Friday, citing three unnamed U.S. officials.

In a call with reporters earlier this week, Mark Morgan, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told reporters the agency would target for deportation families that have received a removal order from a U.S. immigration court. But it was not clear when the operation would commence.