U.S. State Dept OKs $2.6 billion sale of MH-60R helicopters to India

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the possible sale to India of 24 MH-60R Multi-Mission helicopters for an estimated cost of $2.6 billion, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin Corp’s Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, the statement said.

“The proposed sale will provide India the capability to perform anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare missions along with the ability to perform secondary missions including vertical replenishment, search and rescue, and communications relay,” it added.