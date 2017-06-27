FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. vice president says Trump-Modi meetings 'historic and productive'
#Top News
June 27, 2017 / 3:48 PM / a month ago

U.S. vice president says Trump-Modi meetings 'historic and productive'

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) arrives for a joint news conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 26, 2017.Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday hailed a first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "historic and productive" and said Trump recognises U.S. ties with India as "one of the most important strategic relationships in the 21st century."

Addressing the U.S.-India Business Council a day after Trump's first meeting with Modi in Washington, Pence stressed that India must continue to enact economic reforms to ensure the bilateral trade relationship was reciprocal.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom

