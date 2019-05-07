U.S. commerce secretary warns India against any retaliatory tariffs

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross addresses a gathering at the Trade Winds Indo-Pacific Trade Mission and Business Forum in New Delhi, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Any retaliatory tariffs by India in response to a planned withdrawal of some trade privileges for India by the United States will not be appropriate, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC TV18.

Ross made the comments while on a visit to India.

In March, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to end preferential trade treatment for India that allows duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of its exports to the United States.