Money News
May 7, 2019 / 11:01 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

U.S. commerce secretary warns India against any retaliatory tariffs

1 Min Read

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross addresses a gathering at the Trade Winds Indo-Pacific Trade Mission and Business Forum in New Delhi, India, May 7, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Any retaliatory tariffs by India in response to a planned withdrawal of some trade privileges for India by the United States will not be appropriate, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told CNBC TV18.

Ross made the comments while on a visit to India.

In March, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to end preferential trade treatment for India that allows duty-free entry for up to $5.6 billion worth of its exports to the United States.

Reporting by Neha Dasgupta; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below