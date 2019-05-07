U.S. Commerce Secretary says India to address trade barriers after elections

Wilbur L. Ross, Jr. Secretary, U.S. Department of Commerce speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/Files

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday that India’s rules on localisation of data and price caps on medical devices imported from the United States were barriers to trade but that New Delhi was committed to addressing them after elections.

Ross, speaking at a business conference in New Delhi, said there were still overly restrictive market barriers in India.

India’s staggered general election ends on May 19 and votes will be counted on May 23.