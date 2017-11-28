U.S. FCC Chairman Pai proposes rolling back net neutrality rules by 3 yrs

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Communications Commission’s chairman said on Tuesday he is proposing rolling back “net neutrality” rules to where they were three years ago, a move he says will not damage online access, as critics have argued.

He argued against critics like Twitter Inc, saying the rollback in rules would not allow Internet providers to selectively limit information and would, contrary to critics, broaden access to broadband services.

“So when you get past the wild accusations, fearmongering, and hysteria, here’s the boring bottom line: The plan to restore Internet freedom would return us to the light touch, market-based approach under which the Internet thrived,” he said in a speech at the libertarian-leaning R Street Institute. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Ginger Gibson; editing by Jonathan Oatis)