FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during their meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. REUTERS/John Irish

NEW YORK (Reuters) - France’s President Emmanuel Macron met Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, shortly after holding talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, a French presidential official said.

Macron, who had already met Rouhani for 90 minutes on Monday night, is trying to defuse tensions between Washington and Tehran in the hope of opening a negotiation between the two sides as well as regional and international powers.