Macron tells U.S., Iran: show courage to build peace

French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States and Iran need to take a leap of faith and show some courage to build peace, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, as he urged them and key powers to negotiate to avoid a wider conflict across the Middle East.

“The attacks on Saudi Arabia have changed the situation. Today the risk is (that things) flare up because of a miscalculation or a disproportionate response,” Macron said in a speech at the U.N. General Assembly.

“More than ever, the time has come to restart negotiations between the U.S., Iran, the parties to the JCPOA (nuclear deal) and concerned regional powers.”

He said he as neither naive nor believed in miracles, but said it was time to build peace.

“It takes courage to build peace,” he said, adding that he would continue his recent efforts to bring all sides to the negotiating table.