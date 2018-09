NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States will make sure the oil market is well supplied before it reimposes oil sanctions against Iran on Nov. 4, Washington’s special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, said on Tuesday.

A pumpjack brings oil to the surface in the Monterey Shale, California, U.S., April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

“We will ensure prior to the reimposition of our sanctions that we have a well supplied oil market,” Hook told a news conference on the sidelines of United Nations meetings.