Pompeo says U.S. sees activity indicating possible 'escalation' from Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talks to the press on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministers' working dinner at the Arktikum museum in Rovaniemi, Finland May 6, 2019. Mandel Ngan/Pool via REUTERS

ROVANIEMI, Finland (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States has seen activity from Iran that indicated a possible “escalation,” one day after the United States said it would send a carrier strike group to the Middle East to counter a “credible threat by Iranian regime forces.”

“We have continued to see activity that leads us to believe that there’s escalation that may be taking place, and so we’re taking all the appropriate actions, both from a security perspective as well as our ability to make sure the president has a wide range of options in the event that something should actually take place,” Pompeo told reporters.