September 14, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

U.S.' Pompeo slams John Kerry for meeting with Iranian officials

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday lambasted his predecessor, John Kerry, for meeting Iranian officials in back-channel talks and accused him of trying to undermine the Trump administration’s policy towards Tehran.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends an ASEAN-U.S. Ministerial Meeting in Singapore August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

“What Secretary Kerry has done is unseemly and unprecedented,” Pompeo told a news conference, adding that he “ought not to engage in that kind of behaviour. It’s inconsistent with what the foreign policy of the United States is, as directed by this president. It is beyond inappropriate.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and David Alexander, editing by G Crosse

