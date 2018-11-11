World News
November 11, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated 38 minutes ago

Iraq president says talks continuing with U.S. on Iran sanctions

Barham Salih stands during a handover ceremony at Salam Palace in Baghdad, Iraq October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo

KUWAIT (Reuters) - Iraq’s president said on Sunday talks with the United States were continuing and his country’s special conditions regarding sanctions on Iran should be taken into consideration.

“We do not want Iraq to be burdened with the U.S. sanctions on Iran,” Barham Salih, the Newly elected President, told reporters in Kuwait.

The United States said Iraq can continue to import natural gas and energy supplies from Iran for a period of 45 days, several days after reimposing sanctions on Tehran’s oil sector.

