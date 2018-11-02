Global oil supply in 2019 make it easier to cut Iran oil: U.S. official

FILE PHOTO: Flames are seen at the production facility of Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. . REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. believes that global oil supplies will exceed demand next year making it easier for countries to cut Iranian oil imports to zero, a senior U.S. official said on Friday as Washington prepares to reimpose sanctions on Iran.

Brian Hook, the U.S. special representative for Iran, told reporters that Saudi Arabia had been “very helpful” in bolstering oil supplies while the U.S. moved to reimpose sanctions against Tehran. He said Saudi Arabia had “successfully insulated oil” from broader political issues linked to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.