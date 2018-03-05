Security clearance downgrade did not affect Kushner's Mideast role: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said the downgrade in the security clearance of Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s aide and son-in-law, did not affect Kushner’s role in Monday’s meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

FILE PHOTO - Jared Kushner delivers remarks on the Trump administration's approach to the Middle East region at the Saban Forum in Washington, U.S., December 3, 2017. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

“None at all that I am aware of,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said when asked at a news briefing what effect the security clearance downgrade had on Kushner’s position in the meeting. “His role wasn’t impacted today,” she added.