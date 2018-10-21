U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin hails Israel investment opportunities, eyes infrastructure

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin praised investment opportunities in Israel on Sunday and said Washington would increase its participation in infrastructure projects there.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin arrives at a White House reception for Congressional Medal of Honor recipients in the East Room of the White in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“We have a very important relationship with Israel. This is really a great place for investments, particularly technology investments,” Mnuchin, launching a Middle East tour, told reporters in Jerusalem.

“We are going to make sure we do more infrastructure investments here,” he added, without elaborating, in remarks alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.