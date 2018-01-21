U.S.'s Pence says he and Jordan's King Abdullah "agreed to disagree" on Jerusalem

AMMAN (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Sunday at the end of talks with Jordan’s King Abdullah that he had “agreed to disagree” with the monarch about Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

Earlier the monarch had warned the visiting top U.S. official about the consequences of President Donald Trump’s move, saying it destablised the region, fuelled radicalism and could hamper efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement of the Arab-Israeli conflict.