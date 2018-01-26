FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Oil report
January 26, 2018 / 7:40 PM / 3 days ago

U.S. ITC rejects Boeing injury claims on Bombardier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON/MONTREAL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc on Friday won an unexpected trade victory against U.S. planemaker Boeing Co, after a U.S. agency rejected imposing hefty duties on sales of Bombardier’s new CSeries jet to American carriers.

The U.S. International Trade Commission voted 4-0 to reject Boeing’s claims that it suffered injury in the case, and discarded a Commerce Department recommendation to slap a near 300 percent duty on sales of the 110-to-130-seat CSeries jets for five years.

The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, the world’s largest maker of jetliners, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market. (Reporting by David Shepardson, Lesley Wroughton and Allison Lampert; editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.