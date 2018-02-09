FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Singapore Airshow
Sports
Budget 2018
Pictures
#Industrials
February 9, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

No. 3 official at U.S. Justice Dept to resign -New York Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department’s third-ranking official, Rachel Brand, plans to resign after nine months on the job, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing two people briefed on her decision.

Brand is next in line of succession to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and possible conclusion with the campaign of President Donald Trump.

A Justice Department spokesperson could not be immediately reached by Reuters for comment. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.