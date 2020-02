FILE PHOTO: Credit cards, a chain and an open padlock is seen in front of displayed Equifax logo in this illustration taken September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illutration/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s defence ministry asked the United States on Thursday to correct its mistakes and rescind the indictments against four Chinese military personnel in the 2017 Equifax hacking case.

A defence ministry spokesman, in a statement, said the move was needed to avoid further damage to the relations of the two countries and the two armed forces.