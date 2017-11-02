FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. attorney general says tech companies should help access encrypted evidence
Sections
Featured
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
WORLD
Trump says unsure if Tillerson will remain secretary of state
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Bollywood
Movie Review: Ittefaq
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
Apple
Long lines for iPhone X help push shares to record high
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 2, 2017 / 1:50 PM / a day ago

U.S. attorney general says tech companies should help access encrypted evidence

Sarah N. Lynch, Brendan Pierson

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday accused technology companies of failing to adequately help federal investigators access encrypted communications, saying last year the FBI was blocked from accessing nearly 7,500 mobile devices.

Sessions criticized the technology sector in remarks in New York City, just two days after an Uzbek immigrant who allegedly drove a truck down a lower Manhattan bike path, killing eight people. He said he was inspired by Islamic State videos, according to investigators.

“This failure to get encrypted information in a timely manner causes law enforcement to waste even more valuable time and resources. And it could have potentially deadly consequences,” Sessions said in prepared remarks.

He added that terrorists should know the United States will use all tools at its disposal, including prosecution in courts and at its Guantanamo Bay prison in Cuba. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and Brendan Pierson in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.