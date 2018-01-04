Trump administration to end Obama-era marijuana policy -source

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday will rescind an earlier marijuana policy under former Democratic President Barack Obama that eased enforcement of federal laws amid a growing number of local legalization efforts, according to a source familiar with the change.

The Obama-era policy, outlined by then-Deputy Attorney General James Cole, recognized marijuana as “a dangerous drug” but said the department expected states and localities that authorized various uses of the drug to effectively regulate and police it. (Reporting by Sarah Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)