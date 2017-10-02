FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. casino stocks fall following mass shooting in Las Vegas
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money News
October 2, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 16 days ago

U.S. casino stocks fall following mass shooting in Las Vegas

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The grounds are shown at the Route 91 Harvest festival, with the Mandalay Bay Hotel behind the stage, on Las Vegas Boulevard South in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. September 30, 2017. Courtesy of Bill Hughes/Las Vegas News Bureau/Files

REUTERS - Shares of Las Vegas casino operators fell as much as 5 percent in premarket trading on Monday after a gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded 200 others in a mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

MGM Resorts International, which owns the Mandalay Bay hotel from where the gunman opened fire, was down 5 percent. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd, Wynn Resorts Ltd and Las Vegas Sands Corp each fell 1 to 2 percent.

In a statement on Twitter, MGM Resorts said it had locked down hotels in the vicinity at the request of law enforcement officers. It was unclear if other casinos were also put on lockdown following the incident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of last night’s tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders,” MGM Resorts said in the tweet.

Las Vegas’s casinos, nightclubs and shopping draw some 3.5 million visitors from around the world each year and the area was packed with visitors when the shooting broke out shortly after 10 p.m. local time (0400 GMT).

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.